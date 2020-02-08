" /> South Sudan shouldn’t have separated from Sudan; they didn’t even have any reason for separation, Eritrean President Isayas says [VIDEO]

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki said on a live interview conducted on Eritrean national tv, that South Sudan’s secession (separation) from Sudan was a grave mistake & openly opposed South Sudan’s independence from Sudan.

“South Sudan shouldn’t have separated from Sudan; they didn’t even have any reason for separation,” Eritrean President Isayas said.

He alleged that South Sudan should have remained part of the greater Sudan.

He said that South Sudan independence was a fabrication of the western powers against the will of South Sudan’s people. South Sudanese people want to remain part of Sudan.