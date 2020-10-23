South Sudan: Severe flooding increases health risks amid multiple emergencies

An additional 3,000 people arrived in Old Fangak in late September after heavy rains flooded their homes in the surrounding villages. MSF’s medical teams at the Old Fangak hospital have provided care for about 70 displaced people, including for respiratory tract infections and acute watery diarrhea. Most of the town’s latrines have flooded, raising the risk of waterborne diseases.

High floodwaters in Lankien, Jonglei state, have made it nearly impossible for people to travel to the MSF hospital from surrounding areas. The local airstrip has flooded, making it more difficult to deliver medical supplies or refer patients to other medical facilities when needed.

People who do arrive at MSF facilities sometimes describe a harrowing journey. When 13-year-old Yoel fell ill, his father, Stephen Manyang Chan, a widower and father of five, carried him to the MSF clinic in Leer, Unity state, walking through chest-high waters for two hours.

“There are no roads to the hospital, only water,” he said.

When waters flooded two MSF outreach sites and threatened to flood the primary health care center in Leer, Unity state, MSF teams salvaged medical supplies and found alternative locations to continue providing services.

In Upper Nile state, MSF set up an emergency clinic serving the towns of Canal and Khorfulus, which can only be reached by boat from Malakal town. An MSF team treated malaria and diarrhea, conducted a rapid nutrition screening, provided psychosocial support, and distributed essential supplies to 545 households.

In areas where floodwaters are too high to walk, people are using makeshift rafts constructed from plastic sheeting or large plastic water tanks reshaped as canoes, with a shovel for an oar. Those who stay to protect their houses use sandbags or mud walls to try to stop the water. “The water rose surprisingly fast,” said 39-year-old Tbisa Willion from the town of Canal in Upper Nile state. “We left, without thinking, to save our lives. We found shelter in a school, but it was destroyed too. We went to our neighbor. We took a canoe to return to our house and tried to save some belongings, but we found only a few plates. I lost my chickens, my 10 goats. I have nowhere to live.”