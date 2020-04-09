" /> South Sudan records third coronavirus case

President Salva Kiir on Thursday announced that another person has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of people with COVID-19 in South Sudan to three.

The patient is a 28-year-old UN female staff based in Torit, who is among the contacts of the first patient, according to the president.

On Monday, the task force said the Ministry of Health was investigating four more suspected cases of the pandemic in the country.

The first and second cases of the pandemic were announced on 5 and 7 April 2020, respectively.

The two patients work for the UN. The first patient is a UN staff, 29, who arrived from the Netherlands via Addis Ababa on February 28.

The second is a 53-year-old woman who traveled to Juba from Nairobi, Kenya, in March.

Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in almost all of the countries in the world, including South Sudan’s neighbors.

