South Sudan orders doses of COVID-19 vaccine

South Sudan has joined other countries in the race to secure COVID-19 vaccines.

The country applied to the World Health Organization for the importation of doses of covid-19 vaccines, joining other countries in Africa that have already ordered.

The ministry’s Chief of Operation for Covid-19 at the Public Health Emergency Operation Center Angelo Guop Thon says a covid-19 vaccine technical working group comprising ministry health officials and partners has been tasked to develop a comprehensive plan for the quantity of the vaccines needed and transportation into the country.

Dr. Guop says the committee will also conduct public awareness through various media platforms before rolling out doses of the vaccines.