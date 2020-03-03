" /> South Sudan now able to test for the coronavirus in the country after a testing facility and quarantine center was set up in Juba

South Sudan is now able to test for the coronavirus in the country after a testing facility and quarantine center was set up at the National Laboratory in Juba.

The Undersecretary in the Ministry of Health Dr Matur Koryom says the facility established by the National ministry of health with support from the World Health Organisation, is part of preparedness and precautionary measures to prevent the disease from spilling into the country.

Addressing journalists in Juba today, Dr. Koryom said there is no case of the coronavirus in South Sudan and assured the public that the ministry is closely monitoring the situation as cases are confirmed in parts of Africa.

Speaking at the same press conference, WHO Emergency Coordinator for South Sudan Dr Guracha Guyo said similar preparations made to guard against the Ebola outbreak has boosted the country’s capacity to deal with any suspected case of the coronavirus