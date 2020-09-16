South Sudan Men Basketball team advances to AfroBasket 2021 qualifiers

FIBA has granted South Sudan Senior Men’s Basketball Team a place in the Wild Card Tournament allowing one more team to advance to AfroBasket 2021 Qualifying Rounds.

The tournament will be taking place between 23-25 October in Yaounde, Cameroon where South Sudan will face Cape Verde, Chad, and Zimbabwe.

The team who tops the Wild Card Tournament group will participate in the second round of qualification for the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 in Group E with Morocco, Egypt, and Uganda.

The teams will play two tournaments in the international windows with the top three teams from each group automatically qualifying to the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 to be held in Rwanda.