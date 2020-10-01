South Sudan Media authority nullifies defamation claim by VP Taban against Ruweng lawmaker Ayen Mijok

South Sudan Media Authority has tossed out defamation claims by Vice president Taban Deng Gai against Ruweng’s lawmaker Mary Ayen Mijok after finding the plaintiffs’ defamation case had a fatal flaw from the start.

The authority ruled on 24th Septemeber that the Vice President case can’t amount to defamation and that Mary have jurisdiction to make political statements.

Media Authority, Managing Director via a letter seen by Hot in Juba told Vice President Taban Deng Gai that he wasn’t defamed and he can’t sue, Mary Ayen MP, for criticizing or accusing him of causing insecurity in his capacity as a govt official.

Weeks ago, Vice President for Infrastructure Cluster, Taban threatened to sue a member of the lower house, Honorable Mary Ayen, for a libel.

Hon. Ayen represents Ruweng Administrative Area at the Council of States.

In an article published on the 25th of May, 2020, Hon. Ayen accused Vice President Taban Deng of involvement in attacks against civilians in the area.