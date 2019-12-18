South Sudan has more cows than humans – Statistics

With a population of 11.1 million people according to a 2019 disputed UN statistic, South Sudan has over 31 million head of cattle, sheep and goats, making it a world-leading nation when the animal wealth is calculated per capita.

The statistics revealed that there are more livestock than humans in South Sudan.

Despite its enormous livestock wealth, South Sudan continues to import most of its meat from neighbouring countries, losing hundreds of millions of dollars every year without exports in return.