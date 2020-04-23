" /> South Sudan has confirmed the 5th case of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health has said that a person has tested positive for COVID-19 making it the 5th case in South Sudan.

The person was planning to travel outside Juba and thus got tested to get clearance certificate. The results returned positive and the person has been placed in isolation.

The Ministry said the person is asymptomatic. MoH has started tracing the people who came in contact with the person.

The NC understands the person is a South Sudan national.

