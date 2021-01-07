Top 10 South Sudan greatest musicians of all time.

Music is an integral part of our life because it is always easier to live with it. It helps us to relax, to love, to live, and even to make the most critical decisions in our lives. These are musicians, singers, and songwriters who truly can be called the fairies of music.

1. Nyankol Mathiang, the Queen of Abyei

Commonly known as Theresa Nyankol Mathiang Dut. A native born South Sudanese from Abyei who started her music in the late 60s. Nyankol started recording four songs in Dinka in the 1960s and that was her first appearance in the music Industry with her friend Anok who later killed in bloodshed by the Sudanese government. “She was a freedom fighter using her musical talent to educate people of South Sudan politically and culturally as early as 1960s. She first recorded her first song in Radio Juba and Omdurman in Khartoum. Her songs became popular revolutionary songs in SPLA frontlines in southern Sudan. She is educated in both Arabic and English before being taken to Canada by Late Dr. John Garang. She did have a beautiful voice with song title” why Abyei Left out”? She finally died on 24 Sept 2012 in Juba.

2.Emanuel Kembe, the King of Reggae

Emanuel Kembe is an outstanding South Sudanese from Wau who sings in both English and Arabic languages. His music is popular country wide and he is known for being one of the best musicians of all times with his 2011 song title” Celebrates”. Nevertheless, Kembe music will go down in history with inspiration to the youth and dedications to all the heroes and heroines whose blood has cemented in our national foundation.

3.John Kudusay, Don’t Say IT

Yet, this man commonly known as John Kudsay but his real name is Ngong Longar Mou from former Northern Bhar El Ghazal .He started his music career in the 1980s and an SPLA soldier at the same time. John Kudsay is an undisputed artist whose voice attracted every audience and revolutionary artist whose songs in the early 2000s predict what is happening currently in South Sudan.

4.Akut Kuei, the 5th Column of the SPLM/A

Bol Deng and his friend combine in what was so called Akuei which means “ Group of Eagles” this two guys sings oral song in Dinka Language and it was one of the courageous, dedicating song of all times in the history of Sudan. Their Motivation support to SPLA/M kept them momentum and struggle to continue fighting against Sudanese government boldly, they advised many south Sudanese in Khartoum to turn out and support their brothers and sisters in the front rather than sitting with enemy in Khartoum. Many people would question how Akut Kuei made it in to top five but the reality is that, their contribution made a great impact to south Sudan liberation struggle musically.

5.Gordon Kong, the Kuormedit

This is the guy who shocks everybody with his natural gift despite being blind . Kong, who hails from Unity State has inspired many South Sudanese through his music.

He recently landed in Juba from Australia to attend Peace Concert organized by K2 Promotion.

6.Nyanchan, the Queen of Malakal

Nyanchan born in Malakal to Shilluk parents is truly a music queen to reckon with. She began her music some decade back and she was one of the best singers, producing good quality music with her sweet melodic voice. Nyanchan portrayed and lectured many south Sudanese not to forget their wherever they go as it is the sign of human roots.

7.Johnson Jok Lal, the MAN

Johnson Jok is a Dinka Padang from Upper Nile who started his music in early 1993 in his town Kourflous. Jok Lal was inspired by his grandfather and uncles who sings traditional cattle songs during his childhood. Jok picked interest in music in his early teen and started recording songs onto radio cassettes.

He won the best artist last year in 2017 in Uganda.

8.Andro Bol Deng, the Red Army

“Nyandit Rot wany Karem” meaning girls who bleach themselves with cream. This undisputed musician of the 1980s criticized many south Sudanese who abandoned their culture to adopt new cultures brought about by globalization.

This guy played significant roles during those days in Khartoum and hence yields a great impact on south Sudanese culture.

9. Larson Angok Garang, the fighter of corruption

The Aweilian born talented singer has been vocal against corruption in the country through his music. Larson Started his music Careers in 1989. His stunning voice with meaningful lyrics has placed him among the musicians of all time.

10. Garang Ateny, SPLA

This list would not be complete without mentioning Garang Ateny. Ateny’s songs have been used to boast national army morale whenever it’s needed. He has produced numerous hit songs that did well in clubs and at national functions.

He started his music career in the early 2000s and has since been producing hits after hits.

