A new report by the East Africa Community (EAC) secretariat has revealed that South Sudan gains little or nothing from EAC trade.

South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi instead make net losses from trading with the region, according to the draft report titled Equitable Sharing of Benefits and Costs of EAC Integration Process.

The report, however, notes that Kenya gains the most from trade within the EAC, earning $38 million annually, followed by Uganda ($22 million) and Tanzania ($15 million).