" /> South Sudan Confirms Second Covid-19 Case

South Sudan has today, April 7, confirmed it’s second case of Covid-19 in the city of Juba.

The patient is a 53-year-old lady working with the United Nations (UN) and is believed to have entered the country on March 23, via Nairobi, Kenya.

Dr. Riek Machar, the Deputy Chairman of South Sudan’s High-Level Task Force on Covid-19 Pandemic announced the case on SSBC, a local TV station this evening.

South Sudan’s second case comes 2 days after registering their first case, a 29-year-old female who had arrived in the country from the Netherlands.

Keep following #nkumbatimes for more details about this Breaking News story. #StaySafe