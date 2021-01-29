South Sudan beats Somali to become the most corrupt country in the world

Te Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2020 report published by Transparency International indicates that South Sudan is the most corrupt country in the world.

It occupies the 180th position out of the 180 countries surveyed as well scored 12 out of 100 points.

With the current ranking, South Sudan is now the most corrupt country in the world.

It can be recalled that in the 2019 report, South Sudan was ranked 179th out of the 180 countries surveyed, scoring 19 points out of 100 points.

Denmark, New Zealand, Finland, Singapore, Germany, Sweden Switzerland, Norway, The Netherlands and Luxembourg are the least corrupt countries in the world.