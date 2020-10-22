South Sudan ambassador to Eritrea collapses and die at a banking hall in Kenya

Police in Nairobi, Kenya are probing the mysterious death of South Sudanese ambassador to Eritrea Michael Nyang’ who collapsed and died at the KCB bank KenCom branch in Nairobi on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, Nyang’, 66, who is attached to the Eritrean Embassy developed breathing complications at the KCB KenCom branch.

The matter was reported at the Central Police Station by the bank’s customer Service manager Lilian Njuguna.

A police officer who spoke to this reporter said a team of medics had been rounded up to ascertain the cause of the puzzling death.

KCB bank issued a statement following the incident, confirming the patient died during a visit to the Moi Avenue Advantage Center.

The bank condoled with the family of the decedent, and announced that the Advantage Center will be closed temporarily.

Via Citizen