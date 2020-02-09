" /> Slate Nation to headline one of the biggest African festivals in Australia

Australia-based South Sudanese singer Slate Nation is set to headline one of the Afro biggest music festivals in Australia, Melbourne Splash Festival 2020.

Slate Nation who is making a comeback to music scene with this huge performance after a break in 2018 says he’s anticipating the day and his fans should be ready for an electrifying performance.

“My fans should expect much energy in my performance since I haven’t performed in a while,” the excited singer told Hot in Juba.

The show which will feature other popular musical acts from Australia and all over the world is seen has one of the biggest Afro music festivals in the city of Melbourne in the Australia’s southeast state of Victoria.

With an epic stage lineup that covers Reggae, Dance Hall, Afrobeats, Jazz and Hip Hop. The biggest performers of the event will be International reggae and dancehall acts like Nyanda from Brick & Lace and Anthony B to set the tone.

Other Australian acts set to thrill the revelers are Alárìíyá, Marvin Priest, SK Simeon, Yaw Faso, Lamine Sonko and the African Intelligence, Ausecuma Beats, Royalty Noise, Françoistunes and Ceeko Music.

The revelers will need full 9 hours to explore all the food trucks, enjoy the fashion and check out the market stalls at the event.

The event is for all ages with free activities for the little ones and kids 10 and under will be allowed free entry.

The event will be held at Seaworks in Melbourne on February, 22 2020 from 1pm-10pm.

Early bird tickets are on sale and are limited according to the organisers so be sure to grab yours before they sell out.

Melbourne Splash Festival is an annual event organised by Sounds of Africa (SOA), an Australia-based event company.

Click to buy your ticket online.