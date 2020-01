A new US-based South Sudanese singer has sparked debate on social media after she uploaded a video that went viral over the weekend.

In the short video, Amok Alier, a mother of three kids and married to a Yirol man sings about Yirol community and how they are an exceptional community in South Sudan.

The video which she posted on social media received alot of comments with most of the comments encouraging her to keep up doing great music.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: