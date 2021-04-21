Silver X recovers hacked social media accounts after tracking down the hacker

Both Silver X and the suspect appeared live on “Chat with Sambro Lupai” on Advance Youth Radio Tuesday evening.

Singer Silver X has recovered his compromised Facebook profile, page and Instagram handle after more than one year struggle with the hacker.

The suspect, a junior South Sudanese IT professional was tapped on Tuesday after three weeks monitoring by South Sudan’s SafetyComm team.

According to the suspect, he had no bad intentions but just needed to get Silver X’s attention so he can meet him.

Nonetheless, he did not use the celebrity’s account on regular except a few weeks ago when he insulted Silver’s baby mama Carolina and her Mundari people.

The hacker, Oloya Charles Okot runs the Charlie Brain Computer Center at Gudele Buaba. The singer said he has forgiven the hacker and will not be pressing any charges.