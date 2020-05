County officials in Uror say nearly 1,000 died including about 500 attackers during Murle’s attack on Lou Nuer.

Of the nearly 1,000 killed more than 250 are women and children. About 370 were also wounded.

Identification of bodies and recovery is still ongoing and the number could rise even higher.

A large number of arms, allegedly over 800, were collected by Lou Nuer youth from the scene of the fightings.

The figures given by the Pieri Payam officials could not be verified.