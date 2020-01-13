Senior officials in Juba book jobs for their children who are yet to graduate – Comedian Ak Dans

South Sudanese comedian, Am Dans is one young man who is making a name for himself in the entertainment industry. The comedian is known for across East Africa for his witty jokes.

Recently the comedian who has taken a break from comedy recess took to Twitter and alleges that senior government officials Juba book jobs for their daughters and sons who are yet to graduate.

“Did you guys know that big people in Juba book jobs for their daughters and sons studying abroad who will be graduating in 2 years or more?- That’s why these kids show up today and start working at Nilepet tomorrow while you are still looking for a job for months,”

The post garnered many shares and comments from South Sudanese netizens on the social media platform.