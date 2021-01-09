Security advisor, Tut Gatluak promises to pay $10 million unpaid hotel bills

The chairperson for South Sudan’s National Transitional Committee, (NTC) Tut Gatluak has appealed to hotel managers not to lockout peace partners over unpaid 10 million US dollars accumulated bills.

This was revealed by head of NTC secretariat, Stephen Wiw, during a meeting held at the committee’s office in Juba on Friday.

Yesterday, top opposition officials who are in Juba as peace delegates were locked up in their rooms at Astek hotel over unpaid accommodation arrears, a day after hotels threatened to evict peace delegates in five days if the National Transitional Committee failed to pay over 10 million US dollars accumulated bills.

Wiw said Gatluak who is also presidential security advisor asked the hotel managers to be patient as they are working modalities to settle the arrears.

“We appreciated the role played by hotel managers toward the implementation of the peace agreement, and we will resolve the issue as soon as possible,” he said.

The General Manager of South Sudan Hotel, Mel Garang said the leadership of NTC has requested the managers not to lock out the peace partners.

According to the hotel managers, they are accommodating officials consisting of ministers, members of parliaments, and military generals of various peace parties.

There are hundreds of peace delegates representing the SPLM-IO, South Sudan Opposition Alliance, Former Detainees, and Other Political Parties being accommodated by the government.