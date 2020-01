South Sudan is the land of giants: on average, its men stand almost 186.4 cm according to a recent survey conducted in the country.

Making them one of the tallest tribes in Africa together with the Tutsi of Rwanda.

But how the Dinka became some of the tallest people in the world has been somewhat of a mystery.

A popular explanation is nutrition – a calorie-stuffed diet rich in dairy products, grains, and meat.

Dinka primary nutrition is milk and organic food.