" /> Saudi Arabia bans travel to and from South Sudan, other countries due to coronavirus

Saudi Arabia has extended flight and travel bans over coronavirus fears to include South Sudan and 12 other countries after announcing 24 new cases overnight to bring its total to 45, state media reported on Thursday.

Citizens and residents in the affected jurisdictions have 72 hours to return to the kingdom, the state Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said, citing an official source at the interior ministry.

Passenger traffic through all land crossings with Jordan was also suspended, while commercial and cargo traffic is still allowed.

The kingdom had already banned travel to some 19 countries, including neighbouring Arab states, and said it would impose a fine of up to 500,000 riyals ($133,000) on people who did not disclose health information and travel details at entry points.

There has been no reported case of Coronavirus in South Sudan.