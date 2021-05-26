Salva Kiir: We fought as South Sudanese, not as tribes, regions, Muslims or Christians

South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit has said that the permanent constitution whose process started yesterday should reflect the aspirations of the people of South Sudan.

The South Sudanese head of state made the remarks during the opening session of the workshop on the permanent constitution-making process in Juba.

“Throughout the long struggle of our people for freedom and independence, we fought as South Sudanese, not as tribes, regions, Muslims or Christians. South Sudan nationalism must be supreme and cardinal in the permanent constitution of South Sudan,” Kiir said.

“Since this workshop is to develop a road map for the first permanent constitution of the independent constitution of the Republic of South Sudan, it is absolutely critical that it reflects the aspirations of our people for freedom, equality, justice and prosperity for all,” he added

