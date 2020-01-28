" /> S.Sudanese teenage girls in Kakuma learn to code

In Kakuma refugee camp in north-western Kenya, girls are empowered by their new-found passion for computer coding.

A number of South Sudanese girls in Angelina Jolie Primary School in the camp are learning to become computer engineers.

Among them, a 17-year-old Nyamam, a South Sudanese refugee student is learning computer coding and hopes to become a computer software engineer and give back to her community.

The programme is supported by the @i_amthecode movement that aims to train one million women and girls by 2030.

Mariéme Jamme, the founder of iamtheCODE the program teaching girls in Kakuma to code, goal is to teach girls in marginalized communities computer coding, provide them with a safe educational space and help them find jobs. Her mission is to train 1 million women and girl coders by 2030.