Ruweng youth protest over renaming of land

Ruweng Youth Association (RYA) in Juba is protesting over the renaming of their land in Ruweng Administrative Area.

According to the Youth Association report, part of their land called Manga originally has been renamed as Wathdenluel under Unity State claiming it is an invasion by the authorities of Unity State.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Ruweng Youth Association Secretary for Information, Mathaya Mathiang Kiir said the move taken by Unity State is a violation that undermines the territorial dignity of Ruweng people.

He said declaring the area as Bentiu refinery is considered as confiscation of the resources that belong to Ruweng area.

“We as the youth affirm that Manga is part of Ruweng and all the resources therein,” Mr. Mathiang said.

The youth insist that the Nilepet management and the Ministry of Petroleum, partners, and the government of Unity State should apologize for the move taken to rename the area. The Ruweng youth strongly and unwaveringly protest the Nile Petroleum Corporation [Nilepet] as a state commercial entity in renaming Manga to Wathdenluel and its oil investment facilities as Bentiu Refinery,” said the letter seen by Juba Monitor.

He added that they proved there was non-invitation of the Ruweng Chief Administrator, Members of National Parliament from area, Touch community members and even local Chiefs as well as youth by Nile Petroleum Corporation, Ministry of Petroleum and partners during the commissioning of the Refinery in Manga, while the Unity State Government executives and the Legislators were in attendance during the facilities commissioning in Wathdenluel(Manga)Ruweng Administrative area.

The letter revealed that Ruweng Youth Association further insists that the Manga land is a part and a parcel of Ruweng land regardless of oil, refinery and any other facilities constructed therein. The Association additionally demands sincere apologies from the Nile Pet management,

The Ministry of Petroleum, Partners and key shareholders as well as the Governor of the Unity state himself for the move to rename the Ruweng land. The RuwengYouth Association would further mobilize and apply available resources to protect, defend and possibly place a moratorium on illegal activities, renaming and annexation of (Manga) Wathdenluel and other areas of Ruweng.