Ruweng State MP calls for unity among South Sudanese, A-ARCSS implementation

Ruweng State member of parliament and the chairperson for the Committee on Decentralized Governance and States, Mary Ayen Majok Kiir is calling for unity among South Sudanese in the country and implementation of Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

“I call the people of South Sudan to have tolerance and embrace the culture of peace among themselves as a spirit of unity,” she said.

She also calls upon leaders in the country to consider the suffering South Sudanese have been through.

“My message to the leaders is, let reflects back and consider the suffering of millions of millions of people inside and out of the country and implement the A–ARCSS that will rebuild South Sudan,” she added.

Ayen when asked about the stalemate over the number of states, she said the solution lies with the people and records.

“There are historical records of Sudan before becoming South Sudan we have Maps on boundaries and also traditional leaders like chiefs elders who are presenting communities they have better methods of solving problems like the number of states,” she said.

she added that the country and the government is committed to security arrangement to implement R-ARCSS and will continue to build trust and confidence.

She calls on the other opposition leader to join part of peace process in the country

“I call all other leaders like Paul Malong and Thomas Cirilo who are none signatories to the peace accord to come and join the peace process so that we have sustainable peace,”