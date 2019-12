Hundreds of local residents in Pariang Town in Ruweng State took to the streets today and peacefully demonstrated in support of maintaining the 32 states and the Abyei region.

The demonstrators marched to the SPLM party secretariat and handed over a petition to the state governor.

They carried placards in support of the current 32 states.

Ruweng State, an oil producing state is one the new states created by President Salva Kiir in October 2015.