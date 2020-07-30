Ruweng MP condemns latest attack in Ruweng by forces loyal to Riek Machar, Taban Deng

Ruweng State member of Parliament Ayen Mijok has condemned the latest attack in Ruweng Administrative area by forces loyal to VP Riek Machar and Taban Deng Gai two days ago.

In a Facebook post, Ayen condemned the incident. she wrote:

“Having gathered and analyzed information related to the latest two attacks on Pan Nyankuiedh and Wun Aluo – Lake No County and Wakyar – Jamjang in Ruweng Administrative Area on the 27th and 28th of this month of July, 2020, by the SPLM-IO forces and their associated militia from Unity State, there is no doubt that these attacks are politically engineered by the top leaders from that region. The attacks resulted in loss of ten innocent lives including an old woman and elderly people. The attacks also left three people critically wounded.

I, therefore, declare that once again, Ruweng has come under attacks of combined forces of SPLM-IO factions loyal to the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny in coordination with armed forces loyal to the Vice President Taban Deng Gai.

It is about time for Dr. Riek Machar to confess that he is losing control over his forces or else he is not ready for peace. It is also time to question the loyalty of Taban Deng Gai who continues to lead his own separate militia despite his claim that his forces have been integrated into the national army. That is because he is clearly working for something other than peace and stability.

In this regard, I write to:

1. Condemn in the strongest terms possible the continuous barbaric acts that target the life and properties of innocent civilians.

2. Call upon H. E the President of the Republic, Salva Kiir Mayardid, to seriously take a swift action in relation to these barbaric acts and check the seriousness, loyalty and commitment, to the ideals of peace, of some members within the Presidency , in particular Dr. Riek Machar and Taban Deng Gai.

3. Question the loyalty and commitment to peace and to this country of some politicians and military generals who use their powers and military assets or militias that, kill, raid or terrorize innocent people as well as destroy properties.

4. Question why the top leadership in Juba turns a deaf ear and a blind eye to issues affecting Ruweng, yet continues preaching peace and proclaiming implementation of an agreement in a way that is not reflected on the ground among the population.

5. Bring to the attention of IGAD and the peace partners that the SPLM-IO led by both Riek and Taban are not willing to implement the Agreement. For this reason, IGAD should stop massaging their egos in the name of peace. They are not working for peace but are using the pretext of peace to continue their terrorist activities. Both IGAD and the leadership of South Sudan cannot continue to pretend that there is peace in the country just because Juba is relatively safe. Juba is not South.

And as we commemorate the Martyrs Day, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.

Ayen Mijok Kiir

Juba- South Sudan

30th July, 2020