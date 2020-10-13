Rome peace talks between SSOMA, RTGoNU end in deadlock

Peace talks aimed at reaching an agreement between the SSOMA and the coalition government ended in deadlock on Monday as the Parties disagreed on a number of issues.

Since last week, R-TGoNU representatives and members of the South Sudan Movements Alliance had been engaged in peace talks under the mediation of the Community of Sant’Egidio in Italy.

“The South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) would like to inform its members, supporters, the people of South Sudan, and the International Community that SSOMA and the R-TGoNU resumed the Rome Peace Process under the auspices of the Community of SANT’EGIDIO that commenced on the 9th – 12th October, 2020 in Rome, Italy,” the statement issued by the alliance partly reads.

SSOMA

The talks between the warring parties centered on the parties ’commitment to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoA) .

“This round of peace talks focused on recommitment of SSOMA and R-TGoNU to CoHA, participation in the CTSMVM, and negotiation on Declaration of Principles to guide upcoming talks to address the root causes of the conflict in South Sudan,” said the opposition alliance in a press release.

“After extensive four (4) days of cordial and productive discussion and deliberations, the parties agreed on recommitment to CoHA and participation in CTSAMVM as well as the Framework for the Declaration of Principles.”

“The parties initialed the CoHA Recommitment document and the agreed points of the proposed Declaration Principles pending the discussion of the remaining points in the next round of talks that will take place on the 30th November 2020.”

The opposition alliance commends the Sant’Egidio community for mediating the peace talks.

“We thank the Community of SANT’EGIDIO for hosting the talks and we assure our supporters and the people of South Sudan that SSOMA is committed to the Rome Peace Process under the auspices of the Community of Sant’Egidio to achieve just and sustainable peace in South Sudan.”