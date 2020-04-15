" /> Rihanna chooses South Sudanese model from Kakuma Refugee Camp to model latest Fenty collection

Rihana has chosen a South Sudanese model who lives in a refugee camp in Kenya to model the latest collection from her history-making label Fenty.

The faux leather capsule collection is being modelled by 20-year-old Awuoi Mach Gugei, who lives with her grandmother and three sisters in the Kakuma refugee camp in northern Kenya.

Awuoi travels around the world to model, but her home is Kenya with her grandmother and sisters, who she aims to support through education with her earnings.

For those wondering what they can expect from the collection, Rihanna said: “It’s as soft as everyone says.”

The capsule collection comprises of luxury faux leather items, including a corset dress and skirt, buttoned shirts and

In a statement, Fenty said: “Our design team is constantly on the lookout for innovative new materials and ways to create, from traveling to Japan to research the art of denim to sourcing the finest faux leather.

“Inspired by utility wear and uniforms as proud markers of identity and articulated in the striking silhouettes and block colour palette. This toughness is contrasted by the soft, rippling faux leather and casual tailoring on hoodies and oversized shirts, giving the relaxed FENTY feel â€“ a new-luxury uniform.”

Rihanna joins a long of list of stars who’ve used vegan materials in their fashion collections, including Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton and RZA.

Her animal-friendly collection has been praised by animal rights organisation PETA.

PETA has recognised Rihanna’s faux leather Fenty capsule collection with a “compassion in fashion” award.

It’s not the Barbados-born superstar’s first foray into animal-friendly products. Her makeup line Fenty Beauty is cruelty-free, meaning it does not test it’s products or ingredients on animals or allow suppliers to do so on its behalf.