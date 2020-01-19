Home / News / Richest African, Dangote to buy Arsenal in 2021

Richest African, Dangote to buy Arsenal in 2021

By on 01/19/2020

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has expressed his desire to buy the English Premiership club, Arsenal which is currently owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

Aliko Dangote who is currently ranked 136th richest person in the world by Forbes said his concentration is on completing his $20 worth of projects under construction, after which he will make an offer for the club.

“It is a team that, yes, I would like to buy someday. But what I keep saying today is we have $20 worth of projects and I think that is really what I want to concentrate on.”

“I am trying to finish building the company and then after we finish maybe sometime in 2021”, he said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Related Items
Translate »