Retired General Bior Ajoh Bior shot dead in Sherikat

A gunman has shot dead Retired General, Bior Ajoh Bior in Sherikat this evening.

According to source in Sherikat, the Late Gen. Bior was shot while playing cards at a military base in Sherikat where he was hanging out with comrades.

“The gunman opened fire on the General at a Shirkat military barrack a few minutes to 7 PM today. He was playing table game under a tree within the base when the soldier shot him, killing him on spot,” the source said.

Bior was the Deputy Director for administration at National Police Services before his retirement in 2016. The motives behind the killing.