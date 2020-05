Renown SSBC journalists, Ayuel Chan has tested positive for Covid-19.

Ayuel took to Twitter to announce his test results for covid-19

“I’m unwieldy & profoundly shocked to announce that the public health lab has today returned my #COVID19 tests results + & “asymptomatic”. Whilst I’ve on the line of duty, been exposed to the novel #coronavirus I’ll henceforth self-Isolate to limit exposure to my loved ones, he posted.

South Sudan has confirmed cases of 347, with 6 deaths.