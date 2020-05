Lomeirka whose real name is Enosa Gama Yoani died this morning at Juba medical complex.

He was 65 years old.

He was the founder, and member of Lomerika Jazz band founded in Juba in 1980s.

He also served in the army.

His son, James Sakwat Gama eulogized his father as a dedicated artist who spent most of his life promoting peace, unity, love and togetherness through his songs in Sudan and South Sudan.