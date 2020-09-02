Redcros Bul: Meet 17-year-old rising South Sudanese star from refugee camp gracing international fashion runways

Born at Kakuma Refugee Camp located in the Northwest part of Kenya, Redcros Bul Malang is a budding model in the catwalk runways.

The South Sudanese beauty has been featured in major international runways in Milan, Paris and New York making her one of the most promising talents in the modeling industry. She is taking it all in stride and adding to the list of the likes of Alek Wek, Nyakim Gatwech, and Adut Akech.

At only 17 years, Miss Redcros has worked with one of the world’s most prestigious modeling outfits such as Select Model Management in Paris and Milan and PRM London. She has also modeled for luxurious fashion brands such as Valentino, Elie Saab, Giorgio Armani, Hermes, Vivetta, and Emperio Armani.

Growing up, modelling was not really her dream career, Redcros wanted to become a Neurosurgeon but life took a different turn when she lost her father in 2009 and she could not further her education therefore she opted to try out modelling something that she has grown to love and has presented her with major opportunities across the globe.

“My first time on the runway was in Paris working for Valentino. It was scary and I was nervous but I knew I had to do it. I could not believe a girl from Kakuma walking on the same runway with Adut Akech and Naomi Campbell and made me feel like a supermodel already,” she said in an exclusive interview with Hot in Juba.

She looks up to Alek Wek as a guiding light and describes the supermodel as an icon of influence who changed the perception of beauty in the fashion industry and set the pace for South Sudanese female models. “Although there is still a lot of exploitation in the modelling industry, I am positive that modeling is an ideal career to earn a living out of and live comfortably.”

Redcros currently lives in Nairobi, Kenya, a city she describes as one of her favorite places in Kenya followed by Kakuma and Mombasa. She comes from a family of seven with four sisters and two brothers. Her future plan is to move to London next year to pursue modelling as well as acting and later go back to Kakuma Refugee Camp and South Sudan to mentor young girls in matters of modelling and empower them in skills and education.