Rapper Hot-Dogg blasts Ruweng State Governor, Information Minister over silent on oil spill in Aliny County

Celebrated rapper Mijok Lang alias Rapper Hot-Dogg has joined a section of South Sudanese in speaking out on the recent oil spillages in Ruweng State that have been trending on social media for the past few weeks.

Rapper Hot-Dogg who hails from Ruweng State took to social media to vent his frustration with the state’s officials for keeping quiet while allegedly the land is polluted and people suffer.

“Oil spilled sparks deadly fire in Ruweng State again.. no fire brigade in the entire area just to put the fire out.. were is Ruweng State governor the man with no voice and his minister of information.” he posted.

Rapper Hot-Dogg, a member of People Liberal Party, is rumored to be lobbying for a political position in the state government.

State Governor, Lawrence Miabok and Information Minister, Athoi Ngor were not readily available for comments