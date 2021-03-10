Queen Zee leaves “First Lady” tag to Mary Boyoi after years of fighting over the name. Says she is now “Queen of the Nation”

Top South Sudanese female singer and a pioneer of the South Sudanese urban music, Queen Zee has said she is dropping the “First Lady” tag and changing to “Queen of the Nation”.

The comes after years of beefing with Mary Boyoi over the name.

The beef culminated into various diss songs directed to each other.

But now the “Gelbi Gi Waja” singer has announced dropping the name and opted for another tag “‘Queen of the Nation”.

It remains to be seen what will be the reaction of Mary Boyoi. Mary is currently riding high with her much publicized song “All I Need” featuring Tanzania’s star Harmonize.

