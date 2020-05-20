" /> Pyramid Hotel closed indefinitely

Pyramid Hotel has been closed indefinitely as the government tries to curb coronavirus from spreading.

Pyramid located on Nimule street was housing many senior government officials and business mogul in the country.

Riek Machar who was staying in the hotel recently moved out after he his Covid-19 results for came out positive.

The Hotel rises to be one of the most desired five-star hotels in Juba, capital of South Sudan attracting all kind of humans in Juba to visit the hotel to Indulge in the intimate luxurious surroundings and unparalleled intuitive service that define The Pyramid.

Sources in the government allege that the government might turn the hotel into an isolation center for senior government officials with coronavirus.