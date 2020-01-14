Public servants with fake diplomas face imprisonment in Sudan

The deputy chairman of the Anti-Corruption Committee, Sovereign Council member Mohamed El Faki, vows to imprison anyone who obtained a public position during the former regime based on a fraudulent diploma.

El Faki has also promised to recover the stolen money, clean the deep state, return lands that were illegally obtained, and recover loans that were unlawfully allocated.

El Faki explained the mandate of the committee to a rally on Thursday organised by the Sudan Resistance Committee (SRC) in Omdurman Hospital to mark the anniversary of January 9 last year, when Sudan of its kind since the outbreak of the revolution. At least three people were killed and dozens wounded in violence from security forces.

Omdurman march, Jan 9, 2019

Sudan’s second city of Omdurman, the location of the Houses of Parliament, experienced the largest demonstration of its kind since the outbreak of popular uprising.

Tens of thousands marched from El Shuhada market in downtown Omdurman to the Parliament building along the Nile to hand over a memorandum demanding the immediate and unconditional step-down of Al Bashir and his regime from the rule of the country.

At the same time, a rally was held at the Green Square in Khartoum, attended by hundreds supporting Al Bashir.

The anti-government demonstrations were met by volleys of live ammunition and tear gas from riot police, some of which spilled-over into Omdurman Teaching Hospital.

Journalists and witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the crowd started with a number of marches through different roads towards the Parliament. On El Arbaeen Street, one of the main roads, thousands of people joined the protest, shouting slogans for overthrow of the regime and Al Bashir.

