" /> 'Prophet' Abraham Chol arrested for defying presidential directive on religious gatherings

Pastor Abraham Chol known to his followers at Cush International Church as Prophet Abraham Chol has been arrested in Juba after hours of holding Sunday prayers despite the lockdown policy that ban social gatherings like Sunday prayers.

Members of his church tell authorities that the pastor told them it is only God who can stop them from coming to church and church services.

Pastor Abraham Chol a known controversial pastor has a history of getting into trouble with authority.

In 2015, he was entangled in another controversial land dispute with then SPLA Chief of Staff, Paul Malong leading to the demolition of his church near Gieda Military Hospital.