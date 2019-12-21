President Kiir to visit prisoners at Juba Central Prison on Christmas eve

As part of an annual holiday tradition, South Sudan President Salva Kiir will visit Juba Central prison on Christmas eve, 24th December 2019.

According to a presidential festive season schedule seen by Hot In Juba, Kiir will be at Juba Central Prison from 10 am where he will interact with prisoners and prison authorities.

Other senior administration officials will also accompany the president during the visit.

On 25th the president is expected to visit various institutions in Juba, including Juba orphanage, Juba Military hospital, AL Sabah Children hospital among others.