President Kiir & Riek to meet next week over states stalemate

Parties to the revitalized peace agreement are expected to meet in Juba next week to discuss the stalemate over the number of states and their boundaries.

Last month, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) postponed a planned meeting between parties to the revitalized peace agreement and the deputy president of South Africa on the number of states and their boundaries.

The Deputy chairperson of the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC), Gabriel Changson Chang said the meeting will be convened next week in Juba.

“By next week, the deputy president of South Africa will visit Juba to make consultation with the president, Dr Riak Machar and various political parties to resolve the impasse on the issues of states and their boundaries,” Changson who is also a member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance said on Thursday.

The number and boundaries of the states are among the tasks that were meant to be completed within the pre-transitional period that will run until February 22, 2020.

Last month a meeting between President Kiir and opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar in Juba ended without a break-through on the pending issues before the formation of the government of National Unity.

The two principals agreed to refer the matter to the Deputy President of South Africa, David Mabuza who has been mediating between the parties.

“Since it’s a political decision, we hope that our political leaders will be up to the task to make it a reality that peace cannot be held because of the issues of the states,” Changson said.

“Lets us go for a temporary arrangement so that we have peace so that the IDPs, refugees and the scattered families are united with their family to leave in peace as South Sudanese,” he suggested.

The opposition politician expressed optimism that the February deadline will be met.