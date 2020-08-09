President Kiir orders re-opening of churches, ask South Sudanese to learn to live with Corona

President Salva Kiir has urged South Sudanese to accept and learn to live with Coronavirus.

Speaking at Luncheon organized by First Lady, Ayen, Kiir also disclosed that churches will be re-opened across the country.

President Salva Kiir also urged Dr. Riek Machar to nominate another person besides Johnson Olony for the Governorship of Upper Nile State. President Salva Kiir stated that he does not want conflict again in the country, not because he is scared, but he does not want any innocent lives to be lost again in conflict.

First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny, applauded the First Lady Mary Ayen Mayardit for organising the event and bringing together government officials to eat and share ideas. Dr. Riek added that the luncheon is an indication that we have accepted Coronavirus and must find a way of living with it.