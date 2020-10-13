President Kiir invites controversial Nigerian preacher to Juba to ‘harvest what he sow’

“As you have prophesied that it shall be a new beginning for the nation and we the leaders should overcome our divisions and our differences and come back to develop our youngest nation in the world.

“Hence we, the Government and the opposition have come together to implement the revitalized Peace Agreement and now the nation is at peace followed by the formation of Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGONU), which signifies a new beginning indeed.’For I am the Lord, I speak and the word which I speak will come to pass, it will no more be postponed’. Ezekiel 12:25

“Secondly, based on the above-mentioned reference, I want to take this opportunity to invite you again to the Republic of South Sudan to harvest what you planted. The whole nation of South Sudan is ready to receive you once again.”Being confident of this proverb, He who began the good work will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ. Philippians 1:6” Pls accept, Dear man of God, the assurance of my best regards,” he said.

Kiir further thanked the Prophet for his love and humility for coming on his prophetic and historic visit on 13th November 2019 when the Nation was in a desperate situation whereby the country was experiencing civil war violence for many years.

“The world organization tried to negotiate peace but where human wisdom failed, God has the final answer,” Kiir adds.