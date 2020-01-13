President Kiir gifts Police Service new wheels for night patrol in Juba

Office of the president has handed over 10 brand new land cruisers to Police service to be used for night patrol in Juba.

Last year, President Salva Kiir pledged to improve the conditions of the police for the effective execution of their roles in the capital.

“We will ensure that the police service is well equipped and given facilities needed for their work including the increase of salaries and allowances as part of the overall national endeavor to improve the livelihood of our people,” Kiir said while addressing a police conference in Juba last year.

The transitional constitution of South Sudan mandates the police to prevent, combat and investigate crime, maintain law and public order, protect people and their properties.

