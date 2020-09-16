President Kiir fires Finance Minister

President Salva Kiir has fired his finance minister, a presidential decree said.

The decree, read on state television late on Wednesday, gave no reason for the decision to replace Finance Minister Salvatore Garang Mabiordit with Athian Diing Athian, who previously served as deputy finance minister in 2018.

Kiir also fired acting NRA Commissioner-General Erjok Bullen Geu, and Nilepet boss Dr. Chol Deng amid the economic crisis.

Bol Ring Muorwel replaced Chol Deng as the new director.