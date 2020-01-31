" /> Popular musician, David Pachong dies

The Jieng community and entire nation are mourning the demise of musician Ustaz David Pachong. According to the musician’s wife, the Pachang died this morning after battling Colon Cancer.

While speaking to SBS Dinka’s presenter Ajak Deng, Pachong’s wife Akech Makur Chuot confirmed the demise of the musician.

“I know many of you are waiting for me to confirm this unfortunate message. Since the time I sent the last money more than a month ago, David was supposed to go to Khartoum to see a Cancer Doctor, but he was promised by the Government that he will be helped. Knowing that the medical fees can be higher, David and his wife waited for that assistance, and they were supposed to leave Juba tomorrow,” Ajak posted on social media.

His fans and relatives have continued to send their messages of condolence to the family during this moment of trial.