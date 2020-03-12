" /> Police to impound vehicles found with tinted windows

Police is mounting a search for vehicles with tinted windows to crackdown on a new wave of robbers who hide behind the tinted film as they carry out criminal activities.

Police spokesperson Maj Gen Daniel Justin cites two cases last week in which thieves used tinted cars to escape from the scene of a robbery at the Sawa Money Transfer service and after stealing from a businessman in Konyo-Knoyo market.

Major General Daniel Justin says vehicles found with tinted windows will be impounded.

He spoke to Miraya’s reporter.