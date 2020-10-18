Police looking for missing South Sudanese teen in Australia

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Sunshine North teen Kuol Deng.

The 17-year-old was last seen by his family in Sunshine North at 12.30am on Saturday 17 October.

Police and family have concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition requiring treatment.

Kuol is 185cm tall with a thin build, and was wearing a black adidas pants, blue adidas jumper with a black North Face vest over the top and white Nike air shoes when he went missing.

Police have released an image of Kuol in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information regarding his current whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Kuol is asked to contact Sunshine Police Station on 9313 3333.

Sergeant Madeline Gillard

Media Officer

92373