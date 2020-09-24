Police bust factory recycling hundreds of thousands of used condoms

A factory in Vietnam was busted washing and reselling more than 320,000 used condoms to pass them off as new, according to police who raided the dangerous operation.

To “recycle” the dirty rubbers, Pham Thi Thanh Ngoc, 32, allegedly had roughly 1,000 of them delivered per month to the facility in Tan Uyen Town, where she cleaned and reshaped them, according to the Vietnam Insider.

Pham, who rented the facility, remolded the jimmies with a wooden shaft to make them look fresh again — then placed them in new packaging, the local outlet reported.

During the raid on Saturday, local police seized a total of 324,000 used condoms, officials said. Thousands more had already been sold to unsuspecting customers.

“Condoms are classified as medical items, so we will take a look at the several laws that the owner has broken,” a government official said, according to news website VN Explorer. No other details about the illicit operation were available, according to authorities.

Washing and reusing condoms can lead to disease and infection, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Via New York Post